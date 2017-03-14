Image credit: Force India

Formula One team Force India has a shockingly goofy looking car for 2017. There is one surefire way to hide an ugly car in motorsports, though: paint that sucker pink. Force India’s new livery is so pink, Barbie’s Dream Corvette feels inadequate. It is glorious.



The new livery comes from the pick-up of a new sponsor for the team, a water treatment company called BWT. That being said, it reminds me of Porsche’s infamous “Pink Pig” 917/20, which was so appallingly pig-like when its aerodynamics were optimized for Le Mans domination that they painted it bright salmon pink with different cuts of meat outlined all over.

The Pink Pig. Photo credit: Porsche

Ever since I knew about the Pink Pig, painting a car pink has been my favorite way of hiding a car that’s all function and no form. No one talks about the 917/20’s ungainly shape. They’re all too fascinated by its rosy hue and whimsical livery.



While it’s hard to tell if Force India’s new pink livery also outlines one big phallus in the car’s front end from this angle, I have to admit that I’m in love with the pink livery. It’s not just pink—it’s pink with pink accents. While we just have a livery render to gawk at for the time being, Force India confirmed that the pink livery will have a matte finish.



Force India drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez will also be donning pink helmets to complement the car’s livery as well. That also rules, as it further drives home that pink isn’t just a “girls’ color.” (Hint: some of us like other colors that aren’t pink, and would appreciate it if womens’ gear wasn’t pink by default.)

Pink is a fun color, so it’s about time it got a place on the F1 grid. Force India’s car just became one of the coolest cars of the year.

