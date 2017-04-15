Photo credit: Hassan Ammar/AP Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

It’s quiet in the racing world this weekend, other than a few events. NASCAR is off for the Easter holiday, as are—for whatever reason you wish to attribute it to—most of the other American racing series.

The good news, for those anywhere near the Eastern Time Zone, is that Formula One is back to decent hours of racing on our side of the world. The Bahrain Grand Prix will be on just before noon on Sunday, which is far more welcoming than the 1 a.m. wake-up calls that the recent races have required.

Advertisement

There’s also coverage of the FIA World Endurance Championship on television this weekend, with the broadcast starting a few hours earlier than Formula One on Saturday. The WEC race will be from Silverstone Circuit, and they’ll run a full six hours of fun if you’re interested.

There isn’t much tape-delayed racing coverage on Saturday, but if you’re really feeling sad on Sunday with the lack of a million racing events this weekend, there will be a ton of stuff on: the FIA World Rally Championship, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIM Motocross, NHRA, FIA World Rallycross, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series and some Monster Jam.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

Sponsored

All times ET.

Top Live Events

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain

Advertisement

Saturday

8 a.m. — Practice on NBC Sports Live

11 a.m. — Qualifying on NBC Sports Live

Advertisement

12:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — Pre-race coverage on CNBC

Advertisement

Advertisement

11 a.m. — Race on CNBC

1 p.m. — F1 Extra on CNBC

4 p.m. — Race (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

FIA World Endurance Championship: 6 Hours of Silverstone at Silverstone Circuit in England

Advertisement

Sunday

7 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

9 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

Advertisement

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

Sunday

Advertisement

1 a.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Sweden on MAVTV

Advertisement

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

12 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 race from Italy on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

1 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race from Italy on CBS Sports Network

1:30 p.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Pro Mod Series coverage on Fox Sports 2

2 p.m. — DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals Sportsman Series coverage on Fox Sports 2

Advertisement

2 p.m. — FIA World Rallycross of Barcelona on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV

Advertisement

3 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 race from Italy on CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race from Italy on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV