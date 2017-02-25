Joey Logano wins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ rain-delayed running of the Advance Auto Parts Clash on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Stringer/Getty Images

Well, everyone, the day is almost here: it’s time for a Daytona 500 broken up into segments. Along with the new rule changes adding those segments came the reintroduction of points in the Can-Am Duel qualifying races for the 500, so, if you didn’t know, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series already has points leaders. Denny Hamlin and Daytona 500 pole-sitter Chase Elliott won their respective Duel races, so they’re tied for the points lead at a whopping 10 apiece.

In addition to the Daytona 500, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Daytona on Saturday. The Camping World Truck Series raced on Friday night and there will be a replay of the race on Saturday morning if you’re interested.

As for live events not at Daytona, Monster Energy Supercross and NHRA will both compete this weekend. Supercross will be in Atlanta on Saturday night after the Xfinity Series race, and the NHRA Arizona Nationals will be at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on Sunday.

There’s plenty of delayed stuff, too: the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway, the FIA World Rally Championship, a couple of FIM Motocross races, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, AMSOIL Arenacross and some Monster Jam.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday

5 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

7 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

3:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

1 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday

6 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — NASCAR RaceHub Weekend Edition on Fox Sports 1

12:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — NASCAR RaceHub Weekend Edition on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

3:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

11 a.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Race on FOX

9 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1

11:30 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: Motofest at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday

6:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on Fox Sports 1

7 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

FIM Superbike World Championship: Phillip Island Circuit in Victoria, Australia

8:25 p.m. — Supersport race coverage on beIN

NHRA: NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona

Sunday

12 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

8 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway on Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at New Smyrna Speedway on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo on MAVTV

5 a.m. — Gymkhana Grid on CBS Sports Network

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 race in Qatar on CBS Sports Network

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race in Qatar on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from California on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from California on MAVTV

9:30 p.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1

10:30 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross in Kansas City on Fox Sports 1