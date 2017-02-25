Get Ready For A Daytona 500 Broken Up Into StagesAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule24EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Joey Logano wins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ rain-delayed running of the Advance Auto Parts Clash on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Stringer/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement Well, everyone, the day is almost here: it’s time for a Daytona 500 broken up into segments. Along with the new rule changes adding those segments came the reintroduction of points in the Can-Am Duel qualifying races for the 500, so, if you didn’t know, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series already has points leaders. Denny Hamlin and Daytona 500 pole-sitter Chase Elliott won their respective Duel races, so they’re tied for the points lead at a whopping 10 apiece.In addition to the Daytona 500, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Daytona on Saturday. The Camping World Truck Series raced on Friday night and there will be a replay of the race on Saturday morning if you’re interested. Advertisement As for live events not at Daytona, Monster Energy Supercross and NHRA will both compete this weekend. Supercross will be in Atlanta on Saturday night after the Xfinity Series race, and the NHRA Arizona Nationals will be at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on Sunday.There’s plenty of delayed stuff, too: the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway, the FIA World Rally Championship, a couple of FIM Motocross races, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, AMSOIL Arenacross and some Monster Jam. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below. Sponsored All times ET.Top Live EventsNASCAR Xfinity Series: Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida Advertisement Advertisement Saturday5 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 17 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 13 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 13:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 6 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports 1Sunday1 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida Advertisement Saturday6 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 12 p.m. — NASCAR RaceHub Weekend Edition on Fox Sports 112:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 2 p.m. — NASCAR RaceHub Weekend Edition on Fox Sports 1Sunday3:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 11 a.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 12 p.m. — Race on FOX Advertisement 9 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 111:30 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy Supercross: Motofest at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Advertisement Saturday6:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on Fox Sports 17 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1FIM Superbike World Championship: Phillip Island Circuit in Victoria, Australia Advertisement Advertisement 8:25 p.m. — Supersport race coverage on beINNHRA: NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, ArizonaSunday Advertisement 12 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 16 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1Top Delayed Or Re-Aired EventsSaturday Advertisement Advertisement 8 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway on Fox Sports 110 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at New Smyrna Speedway on NBC Sports NetworkSunday Advertisement 1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo on MAVTV5 a.m. — Gymkhana Grid on CBS Sports Network9 a.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 race in Qatar on CBS Sports Network Advertisement Advertisement 10 a.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race in Qatar on CBS Sports Network2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from California on MAVTV5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from California on MAVTV Advertisement 9:30 p.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 110:30 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross in Kansas City on Fox Sports 1Recommended StoriesIs It Impossible For F1 To Design A Pretty Car Anymore?NASCAR Beefed Up Its Concussion Protocol, But Is It Enough?NASCAR Is Choking On Its Constant Rule ChangesAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply24 repliesLeave a reply