Get Ready For A Weekend Adrenaline Rush Because Drag Racing Is BackAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports roundup Photo credit: NHRA Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what's going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement We're not quite all the way into racing season yet, but we keep easing that way. This weekend, drag racing is back with the Circle K NHRA Winternationals in California. NHRA will be at Auto Club Raceway on Saturday and Sunday, and since the season is just starting, there's nothing to catch you all up on! Have some fun. Watch some fast dragsters. Other than that, Supercross is back again this weekend for its event in Texas. Defending champion Ryan Dungey is still atop the points standings after taking the top spot from the injured Ken Roczen, who had an ugly crash a few weeks ago in Anaheim. Roczen had his seventh surgery over the week, and it sounds like he has a long recovery ahead. Advertisement Delayed showings include some action from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, AMSOIL Arenacross, the FIA World Rally Championship, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series and Monster Jam. There's also a bit of coverage from the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway, as well as some stuff from King of the Hammers in California.If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.Top Live EventsNHRA: Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California Advertisement Sponsored Saturday1 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Sunday 2 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 111:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 12:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 24 p.m. — Event coverage on FOX Advertisement 10 p.m. — Event coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy Supercross: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Advertisement Saturday10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1Sunday Advertisement 7 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2 Top Delayed Or Re-Aired EventsSaturday Advertisement 12 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Louisville, Kentucky on Fox Sports 13 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV Advertisement 6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTVSunday 1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from France on MAVTV Advertisement 4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV1:30 p.m. — Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge from Daytona International Speedway on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV4 p.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Lucas Oil Off Road Park on MAVTV7 p.m. — King of the Hammers coverage on CBS Sports Network