Good News: Mercedes' Formula One Car At Least Has A Pretty NoseStef SchraderToday 4:21pmFiled to: 2017 Mercedes W08Mercedes W08MercedesF1334EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Mercedes Formula One cars have had several nose jobs over the years—some more Squidward-like than others. Others have kept it restrained to a subtle thumb at the end of the nosecone. But Mercedes? Mercedes’ teaser shots for tomorrow’s big 2017 Mercedes W08 F1 car unveiling show a refreshingly restrained schnoz. Advertisement I’ll be honest: Mercedes is the car I’m most curious about this year. Did they put too much effort into dominating the end of 2016, such that they neglected to properly develop this year’s car? Or will they come back as strong as they have been, leading the parade for years to come? To taunt us while we’re still waiting on pins and needles for some kind soul to slide into our tips@jalopnik.com inbox with the full car in all its glory (please?), Mercedes put out a few vague, dark, semi-artsy close-ups of their new F1 car. Someone in their photography department went nuts with teal lights and shallow depth of field. Enjoy! Photo credit: Mercedes Photo credit: Mercedes Photo credit: Mercedes Photo credit: Mercedes Photo credit: Mercedes New! Shiny! Wow!This Year's Force India Car Is Definitely The Ugliest Formula One Racer YetRenault Will Race Its First All-New F1 Car Since 2012Is It Impossible For F1 To Design A Pretty Car Anymore?Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply