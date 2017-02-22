Photo credit: Mercedes

Formula One cars have had several nose jobs over the years—some more Squidward-like than others. Others have kept it restrained to a subtle thumb at the end of the nosecone. But Mercedes? Mercedes’ teaser shots for tomorrow’s big 2017 Mercedes W08 F1 car unveiling show a refreshingly restrained schnoz.

I’ll be honest: Mercedes is the car I’m most curious about this year. Did they put too much effort into dominating the end of 2016, such that they neglected to properly develop this year’s car? Or will they come back as strong as they have been, leading the parade for years to come?

To taunt us while we’re still waiting on pins and needles for some kind soul to slide into our tips@jalopnik.com inbox with the full car in all its glory (please?), Mercedes put out a few vague, dark, semi-artsy close-ups of their new F1 car. Someone in their photography department went nuts with teal lights and shallow depth of field. Enjoy!



