GT3 Version Of Mercedes AMG GT Is Not Called The AMG GT GT3Raphael Orlove17 minutes agoFiled to: Mercedes AMG GTGT324 Hours of DaytonaMercedesMercedes AMG GT361EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley I awoke this morning to a surprise: the Mercedes AMG GT that races in the GT3 category is not called the Mercedes AMG GT GT3, as I halfway hoped it would be. Instead it is the Mercedes AMG GT3. Hm. Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley This all started with a tweet from friend of Jalopnik Manny Suazo:I had to double check this against a couple official Daimler AG press releases just to be sure: Exhibit A Exhibit B Exhibit C Advertisement Advertisement As not-so-Road & very-much-Track’s Fred Smith pointed out, this whole GT category for GT cars is kind of borked in terms of naming schemes:I myself would love to see a Ford GT GT3, though the ultimate would probably be if Porsche to raced a 911 GT3 GT3, or a 911 GT3 RSR GT3. Photo Credit: Kurt Bradley In any case, I hope this has all been cleared up, in the case that anyone starts arguing with you about these things.GGGGGGGRRRRRRRUUUUUUUNNNNNNNTTTTTTTTThis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Is A Pyromaniac's Dream CarThe Mercedes-AMG GT3 Goes Old School On Your Ass With A 6.2-Liter V8WeatherTech Team That Rage-Quit IMSA Is Back In A Mercedes-AMG GT3Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply6 repliesLeave a reply