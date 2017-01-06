Hear The Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Car Wake Up All Of Monte Carlo With 300 HorsepowerStef SchraderToday 8:55amFiled to: Rallye Monte CarloR-GTFiat 124 Abarth R-GTRally628EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via mat rally The Fiat 124 Abarth R-GT rally car is happening, you guys. It’s practicing for the Rallye Monte Carlo right now! This the new 124 worth drooling after: the obscenely quick rally car version with 300 horsepower with an exhaust note made of 100 percent pure rumblesnortanium. Look, if you’re going to have a buzzy, growly rear-wheel-drive car, it needs to get sideways at some point. That’s just the rule. The frigid stage roads used for practice ahead of the Rallye Monte Carlo are a great place to do just that. Sometimes these little cars get a little too sideways and spin, but that’s why you practice ahead of the event: to find that limit of grip, sanity and talent now instead of in the middle of a race. Man, this car sounds good. The Most Worthy Of Fiatas The Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Car Is Real And It Is Perfect And It Sounds AmazingThe Abarth 124 Rally Has The Best Engine Bay At GenevaThe 300 HP Fiat Abarth 124 Rally Car Better Not Break My HeartStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply62 repliesLeave a reply