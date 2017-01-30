Here Is Your 2017 Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona MEGA ÜBER GalleryKurt BradleyToday 3:29pmFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaDaytonaRolex 24Racing5220EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeJalopnikHere Is Our Best Look Yet At The Possible Mid-Engine CorvetteBlack FlagDale Earnhardt Jr. Also Opposes The Muslim BanBlack FlagSome Glorious Weirdo Made A Twitter Account For This BMW Race Car's Crotch BeltJalopnikHyundai Is Refusing A Warranty Fix On A Man's Car Because They Say He's 'Large'AdvertisementThe 2017 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona was my first time covering a 24-hour race. A massive field, a giant track, 20 cautions, and a million pit stops. Endurance races are not for the weak, whether you’re on a team or covering it. Advertisement Conditions were insane. It was cold and raining throughout half the race. I stayed awake from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 9 p.m. Sunday night. I have no idea how I really pulled off shooting that much for that long in those conditions. In the end, I’d like to think I produced some of my best work yet, and now I’d like to share the biggest gallery I’ve ever posted on Jalopnik. Prepare for a long page load. It’ll be worth it. Recommended StoriesThe Jeff Gordon-Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac Prototype Dream Team Won The Rolex 24Jeff Gordon's Team Wore Temporary Rolex Tattoos To Win Real Ones At DaytonaOur First Look Inside The Porsche 911 RSR Shows How The 911 Went Mid-EngineReply52 repliesLeave a replyAdvertisement