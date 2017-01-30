The 2017 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona was my first time covering a 24-hour race. A massive field, a giant track, 20 cautions, and a million pit stops. Endurance races are not for the weak, whether you’re on a team or covering it.

Advertisement

Conditions were insane. It was cold and raining throughout half the race. I stayed awake from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 9 p.m. Sunday night. I have no idea how I really pulled off shooting that much for that long in those conditions.

In the end, I’d like to think I produced some of my best work yet, and now I’d like to share the biggest gallery I’ve ever posted on Jalopnik. Prepare for a long page load. It’ll be worth it.

Recommended Stories

The Jeff Gordon-Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac Prototype Dream Team Won The Rolex 24
Jeff Gordon's Team Wore Temporary Rolex Tattoos To Win Real Ones At Daytona
Our First Look Inside The Porsche 911 RSR Shows How The 911 Went Mid-Engine