The 2017 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona was my first time covering a 24-hour race. A massive field, a giant track, 20 cautions, and a million pit stops. Endurance races are not for the weak, whether you’re on a team or covering it.



Conditions were insane. It was cold and raining throughout half the race. I stayed awake from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 9 p.m. Sunday night. I have no idea how I really pulled off shooting that much for that long in those conditions.

In the end, I’d like to think I produced some of my best work yet, and now I’d like to share the biggest gallery I’ve ever posted on Jalopnik. Prepare for a long page load. It’ll be worth it.