I’ll be honest, it took me a few days after this video on the Monster Energy girls published to actually write this. My hands were shaking too much out of anger to do anything for a while. But there’s something we need to talk about—again!—and it’s glorifying the objectification of women in motorsports.
Here’s Some More Exhausting Bullshit About Women In Racing
I’ll be honest, it took me a few days after this video on the Monster Energy girls published to actually write this. My hands were shaking too much out of anger to do anything for a while. But there’s something we need to talk about—again!—and it’s glorifying the objectification of women in motorsports.