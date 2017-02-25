The Haas Formula One team is all set to debut their new car at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, but photos of their new car leaked out from a filming day at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, reports Motorsport.com. Haas’ 2017-spec racer, the VF-17, was captured in the Catalunya pit lane sporting a dark grey and red livery.



The car has a big shark fin on top of its engine cover and a well-endowed thumb nose like most 2017-spec cars, although F1 technical whiz Craig Scarborough noticed that the car has a curious access panel on the side of its tub, and blown wheel nuts. (You can read all about the tech behind blown wheel nuts—where airflow gets routed through a hollow axle—here.)



Both Haas and Renault were at the filming day with their new Formula One racers. Renault unveiled their car earlier this week.



[H/T ATSR!]

