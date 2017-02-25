Here's The New Haas F1 Car Before We're Supposed To See ItStef SchraderYesterday 11:25pmFiled to: F1RacingHaas VF-172017 Haas VF-17Haas75EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Haas Formula One team is all set to debut their new car at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, but photos of their new car leaked out from a filming day at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, reports Motorsport.com. Haas’ 2017-spec racer, the VF-17, was captured in the Catalunya pit lane sporting a dark grey and red livery. The car has a big shark fin on top of its engine cover and a well-endowed thumb nose like most 2017-spec cars, although F1 technical whiz Craig Scarborough noticed that the car has a curious access panel on the side of its tub, and blown wheel nuts. (You can read all about the tech behind blown wheel nuts—where airflow gets routed through a hollow axle—here.) Advertisement Advertisement Both Haas and Renault were at the filming day with their new Formula One racers. Renault unveiled their car earlier this week. [H/T ATSR!]New Toys Of F1 2017Renault Will Race Its First All-New F1 Car Since 2012This Is Why Force India's New F1 Car Has The Most Awkward Front End In Racing Ferrari Finally Got F1 Cars To Sound Decent AgainStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply7 repliesLeave a reply