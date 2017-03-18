The 75th Goodwood Members’ Meeting is this weekend, which means you can spend all of your free hours sitting in front of a streaming device and watching all of the classic racing your body can stand. Oh, and did we mention that the Jalopnik Facebook page will have some live streams as well?

The stream at the top of this post the features practice races that are currently going on at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting at Goodwood Circuit, a flashback to the 1950s and ‘60s that features classic cars, motorcycles, open-wheel racing machines and the like. It’s fun to watch, and it’ll be going on all weekend.

Some of the Goodwood racers will have on-board cameras with them, and you can find live feeds of that on the Goodwood Facebook page. And we at Jalopnik will also have some live streams on our page, starting with the Gerry Marshall Trophy at 1:30 p.m. ET. That’s 17:30 GMT, if you’re in the same time zone as the racing circuit.

The Saturday lineup at Goodwood is mostly practice races, with a few real races and demonstrations going on in the evening. Mike Skinner, that dude from The Grand Tour who talked about farm animals a lot and didn’t want to drive a car unless it was an American V8, will be doing something with a NASCAR truck at 12:50 p.m. ET/16:50 GMT.

There are 10 races on Sunday, with plenty of demonstrations in between each. The full schedule for both days can be found here, and you can catch all of the racing on the Goodwood Youtube account, the Jalopnik Facebook page or the Goodwood Facebook page. Happy weekend!