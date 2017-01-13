GIF

Inevitably, a race car will fly. It’s bad and we can only hope that nobody gets hurt. But, from these flights we can improve and learn how to prevent things like that from happening again.

From this video, courtesy of our friends at Donut Media, we can trace how safety features advanced on both the road and the track because of these crashes. You know what they say: experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first and the lesson after.

Take a look.

