How To Crush A Record In An 11,000 Horsepower Top Fuel DragsterStef SchraderToday 5:58pmFiled to: Drag RacingRacingNHRALeah PritchettrecordsTop Fuel878EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via TheHoonigans Last Friday, Leah Pritchett broke the Top Fuel national time record with a ludicrously quick 3.658-second pass at the NHRA Arizona Nationals, reaching a ridiculous 329.34 mph in that short time. Here’s everything she and her team had to remember to get out of the way to prepare for such a run. Racing snobs tend to write off drag racing as overly simple, but there is nothing easy about keeping an 11,000-horsepower engine in top shape, or about keeping it heading in a straight line at speeds most road racers will never see. Advertisement Here’s not only Pritchett’s insanely fast record-breaking run, but the full ritual she went through beforehand. She doesn’t just strap in—she runs through a few systems checks and her crew has to attach the starter to the car just to get it going. We’re big fans of the pre-run burnout, naturally.Straight Lines: Not For The Weak Watch This Ford Mustang Wheelie The Entire Drag Strip And Still Win An 850 Horsepower Beast Is Nothing Compared To A 10,000 Horsepower MonsterWatch The World's Calmest Man Slide A 1500 Horsepower Supra Through The Finish Line On FireStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply87 repliesLeave a reply