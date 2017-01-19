If you wanted to see a last-minute deal to get Volkswagen’s unused 2017-spec World Rally ChampionshiStef Schrader57 minutes agoFiled to: WRCVolkswagenPolo R WRCrally42EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull If you wanted to see a last-minute deal to get Volkswagen’s unused 2017-spec World Rally Championship Polo racing in 2017, sorry!.While there was talk of Andreas Mikkelsen driving a car with private funding, Autosport reports that the teams couldn’t agree to homologate the finished Polo and thus, let it compete. Sad. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply4 repliesLeave a reply