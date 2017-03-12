IndyCar Crashes On Its First Race Lap Of 2017Stef SchraderToday 12:53pmFiled to: IndyCarCrashRacingCharlie KimballGraham RahalCarlos Muñoz102EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via IndyCar Oh, bless your hearts. At turn three of the first lap of today’s season-opening IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Charlie Kimball went for a gap that soon disappeared between Graham Rahal and the wall. It didn’t work out. Commentators noticed that the St. Petersburg street course is particularly diabolical in the way it narrows sharply after the start/finish line. Still, it’s frustrating to see IndyCar’s first lap of 2017 end up under a yellow flag. Kimball collected Carlos Muñoz after his car spun Rahal around, and Mikhail Aleshin’s car was damaged in the whoops as well, per the commentary team. Fortunately, no drivers were hurt in the melee, and Rahal—who didn’t even notice Kimball back there—is already back on track. Advertisement Advertisement Hopefully this got the crashiness out of IndyCar’s system early. There’s zero forgiveness on a street course where the walls are right at the edge of the track.UPDATE: JR Hildebrand also had some damage from the mini-pile-up: Hooray, IndyCar Is Back! IndyCar Driver Plows Straight Into Tire Barriers After A High-Speed Brake FailureThese Are The Insane G-Forces That An IndyCar Driver Experiences At An Oval TrackFailed Boston Grand Prix CEO Claims He Was Subject To Extortion, FBI WiretapsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply10 repliesLeave a reply