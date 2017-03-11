IndyCar Is Back This Weekend With One Of Its Wildest Street CircuitsAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule222EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone 600 from Texas Motor Speedway in June 2016. Photo credit: Robert Laberge/Stringer/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement The Verizon IndyCar Series season starts this weekend with a street race in St. Petersburg, Florida. While the folks at current NASCAR track Atlanta Motor Speedway are worried about whether to repave the facility’s racing surface, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will run on an almost completely new surface due to street repaves in the city.The St. Petersburg race is absolutely wild, as many street races are. There’s a full weekend schedule for on-track IndyCar events here, but the only broadcast between Saturday and Sunday is the actual race. Advertisement NASCAR is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which we now know will host two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekends come 2018. The weekends will be triple-headers, and the second date comes with the loss of an Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway and a New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend that features the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series. The FIA World Rally Championship is running the Rally Guanajuato México this weekend, and there will be a bit of rally coverage on Red Bull TV. That coverage consists of a couple of daily recaps, as well as a live showing of the Super Stage on Saturday afternoon.There will also be coverage of the FIM World Superbike Championship on beIN this weekend. The first day of racing in the World Superbike weekend occurs in early, early hours of the morning on Saturday in the Eastern time zone, so you can catch some delayed coverage later that day. The Sunday coverage will also be in the middle of the night in the Eastern time zone, so enjoy the all-nighter. Sponsored The delayed stuff includes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, NHRA Arizona Nationals, FIA World Rally Championship and Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.Top Live EventsFIM World Superbike Championship: Round Two at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand

Saturday9 a.m. — Race No. 1 (delayed) on beINSunday

3:30 a.m. — SuperSport race on beIN5 a.m. — Race No. 2 on beIN9 a.m. — SuperSport race (delayed) on beIN

10 a.m. — Race No. 2 (delayed) on beINMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NevadaSaturday

12 p.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 12:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1Sunday

12:30 p.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 13 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX3:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports Deportes9:30 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 110 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1FIA World Rally Championship: Rally Guanajuato México

Saturday11:50 a.m. — Super Stage coverage on Red Bull TV11 p.m. — Daily recap on Red Bull TV

Sunday11:59 p.m. — Daily recap on Red Bull TVNASCAR Xfinity Series: Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday1 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 13:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 16:30 p.m. — Post-race coverage on Fox Sports 1Sunday

4 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Verizon IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida Sunday

12 p.m. — Race on ABCTop Delayed Or Re-Aired EventsSaturday3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV10 p.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals coverage on Fox Sports SouthwestSunday

12 a.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals coverage on Fox Sports Southwest1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Portugal on MAVTV3 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV

1 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV4 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

Alanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. 