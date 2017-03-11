The Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone 600 from Texas Motor Speedway in June 2016. Photo credit: Robert Laberge/Stringer/Getty Images

The Verizon IndyCar Series season starts this weekend with a street race in St. Petersburg, Florida. While the folks at current NASCAR track Atlanta Motor Speedway are worried about whether to repave the facility’s racing surface, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will run on an almost completely new surface due to street repaves in the city.

The St. Petersburg race is absolutely wild, as many street races are. There’s a full weekend schedule for on-track IndyCar events here, but the only broadcast between Saturday and Sunday is the actual race.

NASCAR is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which we now know will host two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekends come 2018. The weekends will be triple-headers, and the second date comes with the loss of an Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway and a New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend that features the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series.

The FIA World Rally Championship is running the Rally Guanajuato México this weekend, and there will be a bit of rally coverage on Red Bull TV. That coverage consists of a couple of daily recaps, as well as a live showing of the Super Stage on Saturday afternoon.

There will also be coverage of the FIM World Superbike Championship on beIN this weekend. The first day of racing in the World Superbike weekend occurs in early, early hours of the morning on Saturday in the Eastern time zone, so you can catch some delayed coverage later that day. The Sunday coverage will also be in the middle of the night in the Eastern time zone, so enjoy the all-nighter.

The delayed stuff includes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, NHRA Arizona Nationals, FIA World Rally Championship and Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

FIM World Superbike Championship: Round Two at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand

Saturday

9 a.m. — Race No. 1 (delayed) on beIN

Sunday

3:30 a.m. — SuperSport race on beIN

5 a.m. — Race No. 2 on beIN

9 a.m. — SuperSport race (delayed) on beIN

10 a.m. — Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday

12 p.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1

2:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

12:30 p.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

3 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports Deportes



9:30 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1

10 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

FIA World Rally Championship: Rally Guanajuato México

Saturday

11:50 a.m. — Super Stage coverage on Red Bull TV

11 p.m. — Daily recap on Red Bull TV

Sunday

11:59 p.m. — Daily recap on Red Bull TV

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday

1 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

4 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

6:30 p.m. — Post-race coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

4 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Verizon IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida

Sunday

12 p.m. — Race on ABC

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV

10 p.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals coverage on Fox Sports Southwest

Sunday

12 a.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals coverage on Fox Sports Southwest

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Portugal on MAVTV

3 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Knoxville Late Model Nationals on MAVTV

1 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

4 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV