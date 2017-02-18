Welcome to the ARCA Racing Series season, and racing season in general for stock cars in America. A massive wreck at Daytona International Speedway just collected nearly a dozen cars, leaving a handful on fire and others completely clobbered from contact.

If you’re unfamiliar with this type of racing, running at places like Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway often lead to this sort of carnage. From the replays of this particular wreck, it looks like this all started when the No. 66 car of Mark Thompson turned into the No. 32 of Gus Dean in the middle of the pack after the green flag flew on lap 49 of 80. Everything else went downhill from there, and the resulting wreckage was pretty ugly.

The race went under red flag at lap 49, and has since gone back under yellow. There are still nearly 30 laps to go—and a whole other race at Daytona after this one, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series running its Clash race later—in case your “I only watch for the wrecks” friends want to tune in.