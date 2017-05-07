GIF GIF via IMSA

The No. 26 Freedom Autosport Mazda MX-5 started a chain reaction of aggressive love-taps during Friday’s Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge race, making a proper mess right at Circuit of The Americas’ start-finish line. That’s not the place for pit maneuvers, in case you didn’t know.

GIF

The Mazda bumped Bret Mosing’s No. 65 Murillo Racing Porsche Cayman, when then tapped and pit-maneuvered the No. 18 RS1 Porsche Cayman right into the wall across from pit lane. Mosing became the unwitting filling in a Cayman sandwich.

All drivers involved were fine, although I’m sure some drivers’ egos were bruised in the process.

