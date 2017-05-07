The No. 26 Freedom Autosport Mazda MX-5 started a chain reaction of aggressive love-taps during Friday’s Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge race, making a proper mess right at Circuit of The Americas’ start-finish line. That’s not the place for pit maneuvers, in case you didn’t know.
The Mazda bumped Bret Mosing’s No. 65 Murillo Racing Porsche Cayman, when then tapped and pit-maneuvered the No. 18 RS1 Porsche Cayman right into the wall across from pit lane. Mosing became the unwitting filling in a Cayman sandwich.
All drivers involved were fine, although I’m sure some drivers’ egos were bruised in the process.