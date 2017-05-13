From the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway. Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Can you believe that it’s almost time for the Indianapolis 500 again? It feels like we were just running the 100th. Anyway, the Verizon IndyCar Series is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway already, running its annual road race prior to the big show on Saturday afternoon.

It’s just a weekend full of open-wheel racing, because Formula One and the FIA Formula E Championship are on as well. F1 is off to Spain after Mercedes newbie Valtteri Bottas got his first-career victory in Russia. Formula E, on the other hand, is on the famous streets of Monaco. The Formula E stuff will be shown on delay, but it’s still happening this weekend.

NASCAR is in the scenic state of Kansas, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series running on Saturday night after the Camping World Truck Series had its turn on Friday night. Speaking of NASCAR, did you hear that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting a home-renovation show? Things aren’t all bad. He’s going to stay in our lives somehow.

If you’re into streaming your race coverage this weekend, there’s plenty of it. You can catch some no-prep drag racing from Texas, while the FIM Superbike World Championship is in Italy, MotoAmerica is in Virginia and the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup is at Silverstone. Keep in mind that the YouTube stream links to the Blancpain race below are all different, and you have to go to the separate links to see the coverage from practice, qualifying and the race.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: Silverstone Circuit in the UK

Saturday

5:45 a.m. — Practice coverage via YouTube live stream

11:15 a.m. — Pre-qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream

Sunday

4:45 a.m. — Qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream

9:55 a.m. — Race coverage via YouTube live stream



6 p.m. — Race coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports Network

FIM Superbike World Championship: Imola Circuit in Italy

Saturday

6:55 a.m. — Race No. 1 coverage on beIN

Sunday

5:30 a.m. — Supersport coverage on beIN

6:55 a.m. — Race No. 2 coverage on beIN

8:20 a.m. — Supersport 300 race coverage on beIN

9:15 a.m. — Superstock 1000 race coverage on beIN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas



Saturday

7 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

FIA Formula E Championship: Monaco ePrix on the streets of Monaco in France

Saturday

8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

11:0 a.m. — Qualifying coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

12 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain

Saturday

8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage on CNBC

8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage on NBC Sports Live

9:30 a.m. — Formula 2 race No. 1 on NBC Sports Live

5:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

4:30 a.m. — Formula 2 race No. 2 on NBC Sports Live

7 a.m. — Race coverage on NBC Sports Live

8 a.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network

8:30 a.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. — F1 Extra on NBC Sports Network

MotoAmerica: Championship of Virginia at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia

Saturday

11:15 a.m. — Superpole coverage on beIN

12:15 p.m. — Superstock 600 last-chance qualifier on beIN

2:20 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 1 on beIN

3:30 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 1 on beIN

4:35 p.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 1 on beIN

5:10 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 1 (delayed) on beIN

Sunday

11:20 a.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 2 on beIN

2:25 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 2 on beIN

3:30 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 2 on beIN

4 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

4:50 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

5:40 p.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

Dirty South No-Prep Series: VP Racing Fuels No-Prep Nationals at San Antonio Raceway in San Antonio, Texas

Saturday

3 p.m. — Coverage via SpeedVideo

Verizon IndyCar Series: IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana



Saturday

3:30 p.m. — Race on ABC

Formula Drift: Round 3 at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

Saturday

4:15 p.m. — Coverage via YouTube live stream

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

Saturday

7 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

11 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

10 a.m. — Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch on CBS Sports Network

10 a.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV

12 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

4 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV

Sunday

12 a.m. — Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway on Fox Sports Southwest

1 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

2 a.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV

7 a.m. — FIA Formula 2 Championship from Barcelona on NBC Sports Network

9 a.m. — NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway Sportsman Series coverage on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — DTM Championship from the Hockenheimring on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV

3 p.m. — Formula Drift in Long Beach, California on CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. — Formula Drift in Long Beach, California on CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Pro Mod Series at Gainesville Raceway on Fox Sports 2