Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Can you believe that it’s almost time for the Indianapolis 500 again? It feels like we were just running the 100th. Anyway, the Verizon IndyCar Series is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway already, running its annual road race prior to the big show on Saturday afternoon.
It’s just a weekend full of open-wheel racing, because Formula One and the FIA Formula E Championship are on as well. F1 is off to Spain after Mercedes newbie Valtteri Bottas got his first-career victory in Russia. Formula E, on the other hand, is on the famous streets of Monaco. The Formula E stuff will be shown on delay, but it’s still happening this weekend.
NASCAR is in the scenic state of Kansas, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series running on Saturday night after the Camping World Truck Series had its turn on Friday night. Speaking of NASCAR, did you hear that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting a home-renovation show? Things aren’t all bad. He’s going to stay in our lives somehow.
If you’re into streaming your race coverage this weekend, there’s plenty of it. You can catch some no-prep drag racing from Texas, while the FIM Superbike World Championship is in Italy, MotoAmerica is in Virginia and the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup is at Silverstone. Keep in mind that the YouTube stream links to the Blancpain race below are all different, and you have to go to the separate links to see the coverage from practice, qualifying and the race.
If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.
All times ET.
Top Live Events
Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: Silverstone Circuit in the UK
Saturday
5:45 a.m. — Practice coverage via YouTube live stream
11:15 a.m. — Pre-qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream
Sunday
4:45 a.m. — Qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream
9:55 a.m. — Race coverage via YouTube live stream
6 p.m. — Race coverage (delayed) on CBS Sports Network
FIM Superbike World Championship: Imola Circuit in Italy
Saturday
6:55 a.m. — Race No. 1 coverage on beIN
Sunday
5:30 a.m. — Supersport coverage on beIN
6:55 a.m. — Race No. 2 coverage on beIN
8:20 a.m. — Supersport 300 race coverage on beIN
9:15 a.m. — Superstock 1000 race coverage on beIN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
Saturday
7 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
FIA Formula E Championship: Monaco ePrix on the streets of Monaco in France
Saturday
8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2
11:0 a.m. — Qualifying coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
Sunday
12 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain
Saturday
8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage on CNBC
8 a.m. — Qualifying coverage on NBC Sports Live
9:30 a.m. — Formula 2 race No. 1 on NBC Sports Live
5:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
4:30 a.m. — Formula 2 race No. 2 on NBC Sports Live
7 a.m. — Race coverage on NBC Sports Live
8 a.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network
8:30 a.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network
11 a.m. — F1 Extra on NBC Sports Network
MotoAmerica: Championship of Virginia at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia
Saturday
11:15 a.m. — Superpole coverage on beIN
12:15 p.m. — Superstock 600 last-chance qualifier on beIN
2:20 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 1 on beIN
3:30 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 1 on beIN
4:35 p.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 1 on beIN
5:10 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 1 (delayed) on beIN
Sunday
11:20 a.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 2 on beIN
2:25 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 2 on beIN
3:30 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 2 on beIN
4 p.m. — Supersport/Superstock 600 Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN
4:50 p.m. — Motul Superbike Class/Superstock 1000 Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN
5:40 p.m. — KTM RC Cup Race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN
Dirty South No-Prep Series: VP Racing Fuels No-Prep Nationals at San Antonio Raceway in San Antonio, Texas
Saturday
3 p.m. — Coverage via SpeedVideo
Verizon IndyCar Series: IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana
Saturday
3:30 p.m. — Race on ABC
Formula Drift: Round 3 at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia
Saturday
4:15 p.m. — Coverage via YouTube live stream
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
Saturday
7 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1
7:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1
11 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1
Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events
Saturday
10 a.m. — Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch on CBS Sports Network
10 a.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV
12 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV
3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
4 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV
6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV
Sunday
12 a.m. — Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway on Fox Sports Southwest
1 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
2 a.m. — Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at Texas Motor Speedway on MAVTV
4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
7 a.m. — FIA Formula 2 Championship from Barcelona on NBC Sports Network
9 a.m. — NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway Sportsman Series coverage on Fox Sports 1
1 p.m. — DTM Championship from the Hockenheimring on CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV
3 p.m. — Formula Drift in Long Beach, California on CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m. — Formula Drift in Long Beach, California on CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on CBS Sports Network
11 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network
11 p.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Pro Mod Series at Gainesville Raceway on Fox Sports 2