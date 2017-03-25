It's Time To Find Out If Mercedes Will Totally Dominate Formula One This YearAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule265EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Maybe this dude won’t win every single Formula One race this year. Pictured: Lewis Hamilton at Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Spain. Photo credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement The preseason tests in Formula One looked promising in regards to Mercedes not putting everyone else to shame again this year, but, uh, practice times for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix look a bit less hopeful. Do some rain dancing against one team dominating the whole season for us, please. It makes the blogs more interesting. The MotoGP World Championship also kicks off this weekend, racing the Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit. The series will be at Circuit of The Americas in less than a month, and a few of your friends at Jalopnik plan to be out there for the races. Advertisement NASCAR is in California for the weekend, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway. There’s plenty of drama in NASCAR right now, from Austin Dillon not being fined for purposely wrecking another driver under caution to the endless Kyle Busch-Joey Logano feud. Monster Energy Supercross is in Detroit, and there will also be a live stream of some drag racing over the weekend. That drag racing is from the Outlaw Street Car Reunion IV at Memphis International Raceway in Tennessee, and the stream is free. Have fun! There’s also a stream of the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring on Motor Trend on Demand, if you’re curious. The delayed stuff includes the Pirelli World Challenge, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, NHRA, FIA World Rally Championship, AMSOIL Arenacross, the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series and Monster Jam. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

VLN Endurance Championship: Round No. 1 at the Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany

Saturday
6:15 a.m. — Live stream via Motor Trend on Demand

NASCAR Xfinity Series: NXS 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Saturday
8:30 am. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
9:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
12:30 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1
4 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1
6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports 1

Sunday
1 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
8 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
11:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1
2:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday
3:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
12:30 p.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1
3 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX
3:30 p.m. — Race on FOX
8 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1
10:30 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Outlaw Street Car Reunion IV: Memphis International Raceway in Millington, Tennessee

Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Live stream on SpeedVideo

Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Live stream on SpeedVideo

MotoGP World Championship: Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit in Qatar

Saturday
10:55 a.m. — Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifying on beIN

Sunday
10:55 a.m. — Moto3 race on beIN
12:15 p.m. — Moto2 race on beIN
1:55 p.m. — MotoGP race on beIN

Monster Energy Supercross: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday
7 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday
5 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2
3 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Formula One: Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia

Sunday
12 a.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network
12:30 a.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network
3 a.m. — F1 Extra on NBC Sports Network

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday
2 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
6 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
10 p.m. — NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals on Fox Sports Southwest

Sunday
1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Germany on MAVTV
4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Golden Isles Speedway on MAVTV
4:30 a.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from New Orleans on Fox Sports 1
10:30 a.m. — Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge at Sebring International Raceway on Fox Sports 1
2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV
5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV
6 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Portland, Oregon on Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. — Monster Jam from Oakland, California on Fox Sports 1

Alanis King
alanis.king@jalopnik.com
@alanisnking
Alanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. 