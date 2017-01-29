Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

You know the phrase “act like you’ve been there?” That’s sort of what the Wayne Taylor Racing team did to win one of the famous Rolexes that go to winners of the 24 Hours of Daytona. They all decided—yes, including Daytona-only teammate Jeff Gordon—to wear temporary tattoos of the Rolex until the real one happened.



Drivers Jeff Gordon, Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor and Max Angelelli sported the world’s most legit fake Rolex throughout the Rolex 24 weekend, and it worked! After a thoroughly insane finish to a mostly-damp day at Daytona, the team drove home to an overall win and got to take home one of the most coveted prizes in motorsport.

This was also longtime team member Angelelli’s last race with the Wayne Taylor Racing team, making the win all the more special.

