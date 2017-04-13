Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button said he was off to do what he wants this year—but remained under contract with McLaren. Part of that contract may force him to fill in for Fernando Alonso, reports the BBC. While there are other F1 drivers with experience at Monaco out of a drive this year, none are anywhere near as talented as Button.
Jenson Button May Drive Alonso's McLaren At Monaco Because Who Else Would?
