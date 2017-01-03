I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to divine the regulations of hillclimb events, or lack thereof. It seems to be the last bastion of “nearly anything goes” in terms of power and aerodynamics. Do I care about what those specific rules are? Hell naw. Here’s a cracked-out and roided-up Alfa Romeo 4C storming up a mountain.



The 4C comes in around 3:10 and 14:19 in, which should be loaded up here:

It’s followed by a bunch of similarly hulking Lancias, but really, you should watch the whole vid for manic, nonsensical hillclimb glory.

Make these cars the only racing cars.