Image credit: Andy Blackmore Design

The legendary 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race takes place on the usual former airstrip/washboard/pavement combo down in Florida tomorrow, and there are so many cars in the mix that it can be tough to tell them apart. Lucky for you, Andy Blackmore Design has a Spotter Guide with all 46 cars running in Saturday’s race.

We love Sebring, as it’s used for extreme testing by many teams due to its rough surface. To say we’re excited about Sebring is an understatement.



Also on the Spotter Guide are the 35 cars in the supporting Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge support race that happens at 3:40 p.m. ET today.

If you want to follow the races from Sebring, here’s the schedule run-down (all times Eastern):

Friday, 3:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.: CTSCC on imsa.tv

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: 12 Hours of Sebring on Fox Sports Go



Saturday, 12:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.: 12 Hours of Sebring on FS1

Go download Blackmore’s Sebring Spotter Guide here. Your eyeballs straining to figure out “what is that car?” in the dark will thank you.

