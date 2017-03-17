Know Your 12 Hours Of Sebring Cars With This Handy GuideStef SchraderToday 1:12pmFiled to: 12 Hours of SebringWTSCCTSCCSpotter Guide101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Andy Blackmore Design The legendary 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race takes place on the usual former airstrip/washboard/pavement combo down in Florida tomorrow, and there are so many cars in the mix that it can be tough to tell them apart. Lucky for you, Andy Blackmore Design has a Spotter Guide with all 46 cars running in Saturday’s race. Advertisement We love Sebring, as it’s used for extreme testing by many teams due to its rough surface. To say we’re excited about Sebring is an understatement. Also on the Spotter Guide are the 35 cars in the supporting Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge support race that happens at 3:40 p.m. ET today. Advertisement If you want to follow the races from Sebring, here’s the schedule run-down (all times Eastern): Friday, 3:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.: CTSCC on imsa.tvSaturday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: 12 Hours of Sebring on Fox Sports GoSaturday, 12:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.: 12 Hours of Sebring on FS1Go download Blackmore’s Sebring Spotter Guide here. Your eyeballs straining to figure out “what is that car?” in the dark will thank you. Rad Endurance Cars Of 2017This Achingly Beautiful Rolex 24 Film Perfectly Captures The Madness Of Day-Long RacingThe First Race Of The Acura NSX GT3 Was Unbelievably GoodOur First Look Inside The Porsche 911 RSR Shows How The 911 Went Mid-EngineStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply10 repliesLeave a reply