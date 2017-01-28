Screencap via IMSA.tv

Normally, Ferrari is the Italian marque most associated with random car fires, but in the first hour of the 24 Hours of Daytona it’s Lamborghini’s turn to become a car-b-que.



A fuel spill in the pits lit on fire, charring the rear end of the No. 27 Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracán. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the car is already back out on track.



Don’t make the meme become “don’t pull a Lambo,” guys. You already have “I’m pretty sure it’s a Lambo, dude” from that one Bugatti crash. You’re not getting another vehicular meme.

