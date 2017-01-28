Lamborghini Goes Full Italian At Daytona, Catches On FireStef SchraderToday 3:45pmFiled to: Lamborghini Huracán GT3RacingFireLamborghini24 Hours of Daytona214EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via IMSA.tv Normally, Ferrari is the Italian marque most associated with random car fires, but in the first hour of the 24 Hours of Daytona it’s Lamborghini’s turn to become a car-b-que. A fuel spill in the pits lit on fire, charring the rear end of the No. 27 Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracán. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the car is already back out on track. Advertisement Advertisement Don’t make the meme become “don’t pull a Lambo,” guys. You already have “I’m pretty sure it’s a Lambo, dude” from that one Bugatti crash. You’re not getting another vehicular meme. Don't Pull A CorvetteFerrari Teams Have Their Own Name For Catching On Fire NowThe Only Ultra-Fast Corvette We Actually Got To See This Week Went Up In FlamesLe Mans Ferrari Catches Fire During RefuelingStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply21 repliesLeave a reply