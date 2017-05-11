You already spend 24 hours watching the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race, now prepare to spend another entire day binge watching Amazon Prime’s new series going over the history and behind the scenes of one of the biggest races ever.



It’s got flying cars, voice-overs from some big names, a bit of history, crashes, tension, and death. According to the promo, the documentary follows six teams at what I’m assuming was last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The new series is available for streaming June 9 on Amazon Prime, or just a couple of weeks before the race itself. Looks good.