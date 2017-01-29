Leading Ferrari's Engine Laughs At Your Weak Attempts To Predict Daytona, Also SmokesStef SchraderToday 12:41pmFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaWTSCFerrari 488 GT3BMW M6 GT3oops192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Not going to win! Photo credit: Kurt Bradley How dare you, a mere mortal sack-o-flesh, even attempt to predict the 24 Hours of Daytona. Let this surprise retirement serve as a reminder of how things work. There is nothing predictable about this race, you fools. The No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa was leading the GTD class when its engine blew, leaving the Ferrari without power at the side of the track with only two hours left in the twenty-four-hour spectacular. Screencap via IMSA.tv Driver Sam Bird was left absolutely dumbfounded, which is understandable. Scuderia Corsa are the reigning GTD class champions as well. They would be solid bets for winners, if you could make bets here. (Which you really can’t.) Advertisement Advertisement It looks like the car’s engine just won’t last that long. The No. 63, sadly, has since been retired. Strangely, the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 also pulled off and stopped at the same time. They were running in eighth place. More From Daytona24 Hours Of Daytona Has Real, Live Attack Ads That Won't Let Go Of Your CarPlease Don't Call The Porsche 911 With The Engine In The Middle 'Mid-Engine'GT3 Version Of Mercedes AMG GT Is Not Called The AMG GT GT3Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply19 repliesLeave a reply