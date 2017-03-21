GIF

Driving season is warming across the United States, and that means autocross. Should you count yourself out of these parking lot activities if your car is soft, old, or American? Hell no.

These intrepid muscle car and hot rod owners (certainly restomodded or pro-touring’d or whatever you call it now) braved the cones this past weekend, as Urban Hillbilly recorded.

If they can do it, so can you.

