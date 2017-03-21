Lifehack: Autocross Your Hot RodRaphael OrloveToday 10:26amFiled to: Autocross EverythingMuscle CarsAutocross5319EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Driving season is warming across the United States, and that means autocross. Should you count yourself out of these parking lot activities if your car is soft, old, or American? Hell no. Advertisement These intrepid muscle car and hot rod owners (certainly restomodded or pro-touring’d or whatever you call it now) braved the cones this past weekend, as Urban Hillbilly recorded.If they can do it, so can you.Recommended StoriesWatch This Dude Autocross A 1959 Cadillac Like A Real American HeroWatch This Dude Autocross An Oldsmobile Like A Champion Yes But Can You Run A Rusty Old Ford Pickup In Autocross?Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.