A shot I nabbed of Stoneback in 2015 at FD New Jersey. He was running the same motor that year. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

A Chevy LS V8 is the ubiquitous choice for an engine swap nowadays. The obvious choice. The boring choice. Still, one can dress one of these things up to absolutely scream.

Formula Drift’s Geoff Stoneback put this video up a while back, comparing the Nissan V8 in his 370Z to the LS he had in his previous car, an S14 Nissan 240SX. It’s an 427ci RHS LSX block with LS7 heads, naturally aspirated to something in the range of 650 horsepower, as Speedhunters reported. The power is fine. The noise is sublime.

Much as I love a big and lumpy V8, it’s the screamy howly ones that sound like raw power.

You can hear a bit more of the thing wail below. It’s supposedly up to 800 horsepower at this point, but I don’t know what’s changed in the years since 2014.

It looks like Stoneback is going back to some kind of Chevy V8 this year, one with ITBs crammed into the front of a GT86.

I, for one, am stoked.