Back in 2010, BMW decided that what made the most sense for its production-based racing program was to run its sporty Z4 roadster.

The problem was it only had a weak straight six engine, while BMW had a perfectly good V8 it had been racing for a few years. So out came the six, in went the eight and the production car went racing with the wrong motor.



This is the P65B44 in BMW engine codes, a racing version of the 4.4-liter engine in the E92 M3 GTS. It is a sonorous beast.

The Z4 never got a V8 in real life. Not in a way you could actually buy.

Can you hear that? That distant sound beyond the P65B44's roar? Fall fall deeper into those sound waves collapsing over you and you forget. It is eight blankets weighing down on your mind. Other thoughts fade away. All that remains are idle thoughts of wonder and want, dreaming of an open Monza without distractions.