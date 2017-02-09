Listen To The V8-Powered BMW Z4 GT3 And Help Yourself ForgetRaphael OrloveToday 5:16pmFiled to: BMWAural PleasureBMW Z4GT3171EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Back in 2010, BMW decided that what made the most sense for its production-based racing program was to run its sporty Z4 roadster. Advertisement The problem was it only had a weak straight six engine, while BMW had a perfectly good V8 it had been racing for a few years. So out came the six, in went the eight and the production car went racing with the wrong motor.This is the P65B44 in BMW engine codes, a racing version of the 4.4-liter engine in the E92 M3 GTS. It is a sonorous beast. Advertisement The Z4 never got a V8 in real life. Not in a way you could actually buy. Can you hear that? That distant sound beyond the P65B44's roar? Fall fall deeper into those sound waves collapsing over you and you forget. It is eight blankets weighing down on your mind. Other thoughts fade away. All that remains are idle thoughts of wonder and want, dreaming of an open Monza without distractions.The Sound Is All There IsWatch A 10,000 RPM Ferrari Flat-12 Shoot Fire We Have Found The Best-Sounding BMW, Holy Crap It Is This CarListen To A Screaming Quad-Rotor Mazda Silence One Of The World's Coolest Inline SixesRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply