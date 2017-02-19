Littering And, Littering And... Losing A Race Car WindowStef Schrader15 minutes agoFiled to: NASCARRacingDaytonaClashKurt Busch21EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via NASCAR Kurt Busch had a surprise in final practice before this weekend’s Clash at Daytona International Speedway. One of his windows popped right out on pit lane. Pop! goes the window. Advertisement Out of all the parts you’d expect a NASCAR race car to shed, the window is probably the last one you’d expect. NASCAR Is BackIt Is Definitely Race Day At DaytonaHow Many Ghost Tracks Can You Find On Google Maps? Abandon All Hope, Here Is How NASCAR Is Chopping Up The Daytona 500 Into 'Stages'Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply2 repliesLeave a reply