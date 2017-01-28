The right rear corner of the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 just got thoroughly whipped by one of its own tires, which disintegrated in spectacular fashion during tonight’s Rolex 24. Of course they’re going to try to patch it back together, but it might be a bit breezy given the holes the tire whipped in the side of the car.



A large strip of tire flung off the rear corner of the car, which cracked the door and let moisture into the cabin, fogging it up.



The door was quickly replaced, but the rest of it looks much harder to fix. Thus, lots and lots of tape was whipped out to repair holes beaten out of the chassis.



It’s the only new-to-America Lexus RCF GT3 left. 3GT’s other Lexus was taken out early with five-time Daytona winner Scott Pruett of all people behind the wheel.



Sketchy repairs! Not just for your $200 beater anymore. Remember, kids: tape and zip ties fix everything.

