Photo credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

It’s almost impossible to keep up with everything that’s going on this weekend. There’s the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway, which neither Stef Schrader nor I will be at this weekend due to prior commitments. The other stock cars racing this weekend will be the ARCA Racing Series from Tennessee, and that’ll be on MAVTV if you have it.

In open-wheel racing, the Verizon IndyCar Series will run the Grand Prix of Long Beach and Formula One will be in China for the weekend. The F1 race will be on just after midnight on Sunday in Eastern Time, so get your DVRs set up if you don’t want to miss the race—after all, a Mercedes didn’t win the first round of the season. Perhaps things are getting more, uh, interesting around here?



Also in Long Beach is the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, which will be on both FOX and IMSA.tv on Saturday afternoon. Three other events will stream this weekend as well: drag racing at the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals in Atlanta, a stage and recaps from the FIA World Rally Championship and the Super GT race from Okayama International Circuit in Japan. Their respective streaming websites can be found below.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday

7 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

1:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

Sunday

7 a.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday

8 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

9:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

1 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

1:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals: Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia



Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Coverage on SpeedVideo

Sunday

8:45 a.m. — Coverage on SpeedVideo

FIA World Rally Championship: Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse in France

Saturday

9:50 a.m. — Super Stage coverage on Red Bull TV

4 p.m. — Recap of second day on Red Bull TV

Sunday

4 p.m. — Recap of third day on Red Bull TV

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Bubba Burger Sports Car Grand Prix in Long Beach, California

Saturday

3:50 p.m. — Race on IMSA.tv

4 p.m. — Race on FOX (with in-car cameras on Fox Sports Go)

Sunday

4:30 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Verizon IndyCar Series: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, California

Saturday

8:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

5 p.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network

5:30 p.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network

7:30 p.m. — Post-race show on NBC Sports Network

ARCA Racing Series: Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee



Saturday

9 p.m. — Coverage on MAVTV

Monster Energy Supercross: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

Saturday

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

8 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit in China



Sunday

12:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

2 a.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network

2:30 a.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network

5 a.m. — Post-race show on NBC Sports Network

Super GT: Round 1 at Okayama International Circuit in Japan

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — Race coverage via YouTube live stream

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

2 p.m. — AMA Pro Flat Track at Circuit of The Americas’ half mile on MAVTV

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

5 p.m. — AMA Pro Flat Track at Circuit of The Americas’ half mile on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

11 p.m. — Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals on Fox Sports Southwest

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Australia on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

6 a.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV

2:30 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach on CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV

6:30 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach on CBS Sports Network

11:30 p.m. — Monster Jam on Fox Sports 1