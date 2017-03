And here’s his old car. What’s great about it being a ‘B-Spec’ car is that most of the parts are stock. The 1.6 liter naturally aspirated engine is stock, the manual transmission is stock, and there isn’t anything too expensive to replace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a fancy M-Sport exhaust (M-Sport runs Ford’s unofficial WRC team), and it has M-Sport spec’d Bilstien shocks, but this is not a wildly difficult car to maintain. If you want to get into rallying, going as fast and as sideways as possible without too much drama, this is probably the way to go.

Find the thing on eBay right here. Bidding is currently $5,200, which saves you a lot of time and probably money trying to build a similar car yourself.



Look at it! You want it.



(Hat tip to Dusty!)