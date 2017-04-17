It sounds odd that Jenson Button will not drive McLaren’s Formula One car before he fills in for Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix, but it makes sense if you’ve ever been on the level of failure McLaren’s dealing with. McLaren’s car is so bad, they’re even starting to act like a 24 Hours of Lemons crapcan racing team.
McLaren's Catastrophic Formula One Car Is Nearing 24 Hours Of Lemons Bad
