Being the first Mexico-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race and title, as well as the first Mexican driver to compete full-time in the top level of NASCAR, Daniel Suarez is making history almost by the day. But, naturally, Suarez is getting some flak for English not being his first language.



That’s right. Suarez is breaking records and cultural barriers left and right after moving to the U.S. from Monterrey, Mexico a few years ago to chase a NASCAR dream. And now that he’s fulfilled that dream, the guy gets comments like this on social media: “I hope he learns to speak English...can’t understand anything he says in the interviews..needs interpreter.”

Rather than firing off an angry tweet, Suarez responded to those lovely, kind, congratulatory words like this:

Good point, Daniel—eloquent English, too.