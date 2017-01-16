Mexico's Daniel Suarez Can Tell Off The Haters In Three Different LanguagesAlanis King59 minutes agoFiled to: nascarDaniel suarez456EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Twitter Being the first Mexico-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race and title, as well as the first Mexican driver to compete full-time in the top level of NASCAR, Daniel Suarez is making history almost by the day. But, naturally, Suarez is getting some flak for English not being his first language. Advertisement That’s right. Suarez is breaking records and cultural barriers left and right after moving to the U.S. from Monterrey, Mexico a few years ago to chase a NASCAR dream. And now that he’s fulfilled that dream, the guy gets comments like this on social media: “I hope he learns to speak English...can’t understand anything he says in the interviews..needs interpreter.”Rather than firing off an angry tweet, Suarez responded to those lovely, kind, congratulatory words like this:Good point, Daniel—eloquent English, too. Recommended StoriesDaniel Suárez Becomes First Mexican To Compete Full-Time In NASCAR's Top SeriesDaniel Suarez Becomes First Foreign-Born Driver To Win A NASCAR National ChampionshipNASCAR CEO Brian France Got Pretty Defensive About His Diversity EffortsAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply45 repliesLeave a reply