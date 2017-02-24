GIF GIF via FS1

The second stage of tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Trucks race at Daytona International Speedway was surprisingly clean, but they’re back into a mess with thirty laps to go. And boy, does this look messy.



Christopher Bell’s No. 4 truck got loose, and several other cars ran into him as he tried to regain control.



Korbin Forrister’s truck ended up mowing the infield grass in the wreck. While this doesn’t look fun for Forrister, I can’t quit watching the mesmerizing GIF of infield destruction. It’s like a rally car splash, but with grass.



12 trucks are now out of the race thanks to NASCAR’s new crash damage repair rules, which only allows teams five minutes to make limited repairs to crash-damaged vehicles in pit lane. Johnny Sauter won both Stage 1 and Stage 2 under NASCAR’s new system of dividing races into chunks called stages as well.

