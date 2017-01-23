Photo credit: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

NASCAR likes to pretend it’s a ball sport, having gone to the playoff-style “Chase” system to attract more attention to the end of the season. Tonight’s announcement revealed NASCAR will be more like hockey, awarding championship points during three segments during the race instead of only at the race end in order to encourage the action to heat up earlier.



Well the so-called “Chase” is officially dead now. NASCAR races will now be divided into three segments at certain intervals—with 10-minute breaks. The segments will be based on each individual track’s length, which will reportedly be specified later this month. Championship points will be awarded based on the running order at the end of each segment.

Pit road will be closed for five laps, and at then end of the each stage the top 10 drivers will be awarded from 10 points to one point. At the end of the race, the winner will win 40 points, and second-through-35th place will be awarded on a scale of two-to-35 points. All lower positions get one point each.

The winner of each individual stage will be awarded one playoff point. The overall race winner will win five additional playoff points and a spot in the playoffs. Regular season playoffs will determine which drivers make it, and then all points reset, but the regular season points leader, who carries 15 points into playoffs.

This is all a bit confusing, so here’s help:

Also big deal:

A source speaking with Jalopnik claimed NASCAR would run the road courses at some of its ovals to avoid the current practice on racing at the same oval track twice a year. I loved this idea when I saw they were testing on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course, however, NASCAR did deny that they were coming to the schedule when we reached out to them for comment.

My inner purist cringes at the thought of another NASCAR gimmick breaking up a long race, but we all know the problem they’re trying to fix. Too often, racers play it safe early on in longer races so they can make it to the end, where they take more risks.

I just hope this doesn’t lead to NASCAR awarding a championship to a driver who tends to crash early and often instead of finishing the deal with an overall race win. That’s supposed to be the point of racing, isn’t it? To win the race, not just the first quarter?