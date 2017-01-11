Nearly Half The Dakar Rally Hasn't Run Because Of Bad Weather, Massive LandslideStef SchraderToday 4:07pmFiled to: Dakar Rallyrallyrally raid244EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Landslide that cancelled Stage 9. Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Yet another stage of this year’s Dakar Rally has been cancelled. Today’s 607-mile Stage 9 from Salta to Chilecito has been cancelled due to a landslide blocking the route, according to Mini. A whopping 42 percent of the Dakar Rally route has not been run due to inclement weather. Advertisement A massive landslide caused by heavy rains occurred at 10:30 a.m. yesterday, hitting the town of Volcan, Argentina. The landslide buried part of a non-competitive section of Stage 8, according to an announcement made by the rally’s organizers. Support vehicles and competitors for the race had to be diverted 124 miles through San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina, which prevented them from reaching the Salta overnight bivouac at the end of Stage 8 in time to start Stage 9. Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Instead, Dakar competitors are gathering in Chilecito to start Stage 10, which takes them to San Juan. Mucky conditions have plagued much of the rally, with even the rest day offering not much rest thanks to a thoroughly flooded bivouac. Stage 6 was cancelled, and Stage 7 was altered and Stages 5 and 8 were shortened due to poor conditions, per Red Bull. The stages they have run in the past few days have been miserably cold and wet. Advertisement One of those French rally Sébastiens that wins everything, Sébastien Loeb, sits in the lead of the cars category, while Sam Sutherland leads the bikes. Sergey Karaykin leads in quads and Dmitry Sotnikov leads the trucks. Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Photo credit: Franck Fife/AP Images Dakar: No Mercy On The Stage Routes, EitherWeather Is Definitely Winning The Dakar Rally Right NowReigning Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price Out Of Race With Broken Leg Carlos Sainz Nearly Takes Out Spectators In Terrifying Dakar CrashStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply24 repliesLeave a reply