Screencap via IMSA.tv

The NSX GT3 made its international racing debut at the Rolex 24, but the No. 93 NSX was lacking a fender and a hood and kept going anyway. It looked like a magnificent beast rolling along missing vital parts. Sadly, now it will become a source of total mayhem, having died in the last half-hour of the race.



Screencap via IMSA.tv

Andy Lally was stranded out in the No. 93, bringing about a full-course-yellow to allow crews to retrieve the dead car.



The race restarted with just 21 minutes to go, having already gotten super-aggressive in the last few minutes before the yellow flag. We’ll see how the last few laps work out!

UPDATE: The No. 93 car was safely towed in to pit lane after the failure. It did not make it out for the race end, but it was ultimately classified 11th. That’s pretty impressive for the first race of a new car, regardless.

