Nika’s one true passion is karting and she’s not afraid to fight for it—and holy crap, do they ever fight in this trailer. One dude straight-up gets headbutted in the face. Another gets kidnapped. Every lame NASCAR post-race punch has just been put to shame by this movie trailer for the Slovenian film Nika.



Here’s the film description, courtesy of the Bosnina-Herzegovinian Film Festival who will be showing it on April 13:



Nika’s mother’s attempts to end her career as a racecar driver only inflame her desire to carry on the legacy of her father, a professional driver killed in a tragic accident. Frustrated, Nika neglects her studies, withdraws from her family and begins secretly racing anyway. When her father’s best friend tells Nika that he’ll help her get into the Adriatic Cup race if she finishes the school year, Nika accepts. Maksimović’s fast-paced coming-of-age story brings an exciting Balkan perspective to universal themes including rebellion, understanding, and love.

We know folks go a long way to stay in motorsports, but it looks like at least one deal in Nika’s life goes belly-up. Is it Nika’s deal with her dad’s friend? Teenage love gone very, very wrong? Skeevy “I paint nudes” guy painting the wrong man’s wife?

Either way, we have to know now, because the trailer was that good. This film came out in 2016, so if you know how those of us outside New York can find the film with English subtitles, let us know in the comments.

