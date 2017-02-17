Nissan Drops Factory Support From World Challenge Team, Announces New GT3-Spec GT-RStef SchraderToday 8:40pmFiled to: NissanPWCNissan GT-R Nismo GT3Always Evolving112EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Kurt Bradley Nissan announced their worldwide motorsport plans today, confirming that the the Always Evolving Pirelli World Challenge team will be losing its factory support for 2017, Racer reports. Additionally, Nissan announced that a new GT-R race car for the international GT3 spec is under development for 2018. Advertisement Nissan dropping the Always Evolving team’s works support so late in the offseason was far from ideal for the team, which now must fund their own season and the delivery of one brand-new 2017 GT-R Nismo GT3, per Racer. Instead of expanding to three cars as they hoped before the off-season, they’ll now be cutting back to a one-car team. The team is expected to take delivery of their new GT-R in time for the PWC race at Long Beach and race in the full season after that, skipping the season opener at St. Petersburg. Advertisement Here’s the full video of what Nissan’s up to for next year, complete with the announcement of a brand-new GT-R GT3 car. Will we get to see that new GT3 car race in the United States, though? We’d like that. PreviouslyDoes Nissan Even Care About Motorsports In North America Anymore?Nissan's New IMSA Prototype Is All Curves And Nightmare Fuel With The Heart Of A GT-RYou Can Get A Hilariously Fun Small Race Car For So Cheap In CanadaStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply11 repliesLeave a reply