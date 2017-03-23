No One Is As Happy As A Racing Driver Jamming Out With His Very Good DogStef SchraderYesterday 9:25pmFiled to: DoglopnikJordan TaylorFonzieDogsRacingWTSC128EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Jordan Taylor It’s National Puppy Day, which means it’s an excuse to look at cute pups on the internet. Recent Daytona 24 winner Jordan Taylor’s very good dog has become a racing star in his own right: Fonzie, a big puffy Goldendoodle. Enjoy these clips of Taylor jamming out with Fonzie because these two are just the best. “I want to be with you everywhere” sums up this relationship between man and dog quite nicely. Clearly, Jordan’s favorite part about coming home from Le Mans is reuniting with The Fonz. Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t sing along with this dog? Got any good clips of your pets in the car? Post ‘em here. Who's A Good Boy? D'awwwww. Jordan Taylor's Stand-In Dog Was The Most Adorable Thing At Le Mans The Ten Best Cars For Dog OwnersShow Us: Your Shop Dogs (Or Cats, Or Whatever)Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.