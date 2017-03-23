GIF GIF via Jordan Taylor

It’s National Puppy Day, which means it’s an excuse to look at cute pups on the internet. Recent Daytona 24 winner Jordan Taylor’s very good dog has become a racing star in his own right: Fonzie, a big puffy Goldendoodle. Enjoy these clips of Taylor jamming out with Fonzie because these two are just the best.

“I want to be with you everywhere” sums up this relationship between man and dog quite nicely.



Clearly, Jordan’s favorite part about coming home from Le Mans is reuniting with The Fonz.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t sing along with this dog?



Got any good clips of your pets in the car? Post ‘em here.