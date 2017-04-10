The VW Bus is a timeless staple of off-road racing in Mexico. It’s– wait, what? Bus? No, that can’t be right. Oh. Oh mercy. It’s a bus alright. Looks like, 50 years after its first run, the Mexican 1000 is still the best place for lunatics to become legends.
