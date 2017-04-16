GIF GIF via WEC

The same model of brand-new Porsche 911 RSR race car that has run without major issues so far this year in the United States had a major engine failure at the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Silverstone, belching flames out of the engine cover that replaces its back window.



Kévin Estre had to pull off in the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR at Silverstone’s Luffield corner, thankfully getting out quickly and safely.

GIF GIF via WEC

Estre was still very interested in what happened to his race car, which always hurts to watch. It’s like watching a kid who just broke their favorite toy.



GIF GIF via WEC

Porsche told the WEC that they had no sign in the data as to why the car went up in flames—it just did.



Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, the new Porsche 911 RSR nearly won the 12 Hours of Sebring, so it can be a contender provided it doesn’t catch on fire, or its team doesn’t make a big mistake in the last hour of a race. Here’s hoping it’s an easy fix for the new car, like something getting shaken loose on the curbs and bumps responsible for popping open other cars’ doors this morning.

