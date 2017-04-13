Tony Stewart isn’t in the clear just yet in regards to the death of Kevin Ward Jr., who died of blunt trauma injuries after being struck by Stewart’s car in 2014. Criminal charges against Stewart were dropped two years ago, but Ward Jr.’s parents have since filed a civil lawsuit that they’re fighting to be heard.
Parents Of Racer Who Died After Being Hit By Tony Stewart Fight For Their Lawsuit To Proceed
