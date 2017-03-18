GIF GIF via IMSA.tv

There’s nothing worse than stalling with your car lengthwise across a large chunk of a track, mid-turn. Stalling in the regular direction you’d be on track is dangerous enough. The No. 31 Cadillac was extremely lucky it didn’t get t-boned. Here’s the iffy moment that brought out the second full course yellow at today’s 12 Hours of Sebring.



GIF

Johannes van Overbeek was slowing down to bring the No. 22 Extreme Speed Motorsports Nissan DPi into the pits when he was rear-ended by the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi of Eric Curran.



Then Curran couldn’t restart the car. (This seems to be a theme today.) He was stranded there in the middle of a fortunately wide turn right before the pit straight at Sebring, forced to wait for a recovery vehicle to bring his car to safety. While they fortunately weren’t hit by oncoming traffic, several oncoming cars made an extremely close buzz of the No. 31 and the support vehicles attending to it on track.

Advertisement

Eventually, the No. 31 team was able to get the car back behind the wall to make a quick fix and get the car back out on track, but they currently sit four laps down.

GIF GIF via IMSA.tv

Right after the No. 31's code brown, the No. 18 DAC Motorsports Lamborghini Huracán GT3 got unsettled on the bumps around the same turn before the pit straight, collided with the No. 75 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and spun out in nearly the same place. Fortunately, the Lamborghini was able to restart without issue and more importantly, without getting hit.

