You know what view I wouldn’t like to see? The side of a Porsche 911 GT3 R spinning in front of me. This is how wet it was before tonight’s 24 Hours of Daytona got even wetter and was yellow-flagged for heavy rain.

Advertisement

An Audi coming down the track just narrowly missed the No. 54 CORE Autosport Porsche 911 in full-on spin mode. The rear-engine 911, which CORE runs in GTD, spun out in the 13th hour of the race. The 911 lost its rear end, at which point, it became a giant pendulum, sending the 911 spinning along the wall.

It’s wet out there. It’s absolutely miserable, but it certainly makes for some good photos. Here are a couple other shots from before the yellow flag—enjoy!



Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

Photo credit: Kurt Bradley