Feel This Audi Driver's Terror Through The Screen At This Rainy Daytona SpinStef SchraderToday 3:54amFiled to: Code BrownPorsche 911 GT3 RPorsche 91124 Hours of DaytonaWTSCspinRacingcrash1EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou know what view I wouldn’t like to see? The side of a Porsche 911 GT3 R spinning in front of me. This is how wet it was before tonight’s 24 Hours of Daytona got even wetter and was yellow-flagged for heavy rain. Advertisement An Audi coming down the track just narrowly missed the No. 54 CORE Autosport Porsche 911 in full-on spin mode. The rear-engine 911, which CORE runs in GTD, spun out in the 13th hour of the race. The 911 lost its rear end, at which point, it became a giant pendulum, sending the 911 spinning along the wall. It’s wet out there. It’s absolutely miserable, but it certainly makes for some good photos. Here are a couple other shots from before the yellow flag—enjoy! Photo credit: Kurt Bradley Photo credit: Kurt Bradley Photo credit: Kurt Bradley Moist-tonaHow Do The Drivers Survive A 24-Hour Race?We're Halfway Through The 24 Hours Of DaytonaMassive Lexus Blowout Leads To A Delightfully Sketchy Repair At DaytonaStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply1 repliesLeave a reply