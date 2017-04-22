Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez at Circuit of The Americas on Friday. Photo credit: Kurt Bradley

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

The MotoGP World Championship will make its U.S. stop this weekend at Circuit of The Americas alongside MotoAmerica, and Jalopnik will have as many people out there to cover the weekend as you can count on a hand. We’ll be watching motorcycles and looking for cats, so feel free to come say hi. We may have some Jalopnik stickers with us.

Oh, and those motorcycles are fast. Take it from someone who held on for dear life on the back of one recently.

Advertisement

There will also be a decent amount of NASCAR on this weekend, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be short-track racing around Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. The Verizon IndyCar Series will be at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, even though that racing series has given into the robot overloads and will lead us all to our impending doom. It’s fine though, watch along.

The Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race from Monza, Italy on Sunday will be broadcast via free live streaming on YouTube. If you’re interested, keep in mind that all of the links on the schedule below go to different stream pages. You’ll need to visit the different links to see each broadcast from the weekend—there’s one for practice, qualifying and the race.

You can also find a bunch of tape-delayed racing coverage on this weekend, like the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIA World Rally Championship, NHRA, FIM Motocross, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and Monster Jam.

Sponsored

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

Advertisement

Saturday

5 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

6 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

9:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday

7 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

8:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

11 a.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

1:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

2 p.m. — Race on FOX

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: TM Performance 3 Hours of Monza at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy

Advertisement

Saturday

10:10 a.m. — Pre-qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream

Sunday

Advertisement

Advertisement

3:45 a.m. — Qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream

8:15 a.m. — Race via YouTube live stream

MotoGP World Championship: Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

Advertisement

Saturday

1:35 p.m. — Moto3 qualifying on beIN

3:10 p.m. — MotoGP qualifying on beIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

4:05 p.m. — Moto2 qualifying on beIN

9:05 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on beIN

Sunday

Advertisement

12 p.m. — Moto3 race on beIN

1:20 p.m. — Moto2 race on beIN

3 p.m. — MotoGP race on beIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

5:15 p.m. — MotoGP race (delayed) on beIN

8:30 p.m. — MotoGP race (delayed) on beIN

MotoAmerica: Championship of Texas at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

Advertisement

Saturday

5:10 p.m. — Supersport race No. 1 on beIN

6 p.m. — Superbike race No. 1 on beIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday

4:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 on beIN

6:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

Advertisement

7:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN

Verizon IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

5:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

4 p.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network

Advertisement

4:30 p.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on NBC Sports Network

Monster Energy Supercross: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

Advertisement

9:30 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

NHRA: NHRA Springnationals at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas

Sunday

Advertisement

Advertisement

6:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

5 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m. — Same-day coverage on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

Advertisement

11:30 a.m. — Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Tasmania SuperSprint on CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

Advertisement

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

Sunday

Advertisement

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Argentina on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

12 p.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Sportsman Series at Gainesville Raceway

Advertisement

12 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. —FIM Motocross MXGP from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV

3 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

4 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — Monster Jam World Finals on Fox Sports 1

5 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Monza, Italy on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV

7 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Monza, Italy on CBS Sports Network