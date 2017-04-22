Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
The MotoGP World Championship will make its U.S. stop this weekend at Circuit of The Americas alongside MotoAmerica, and Jalopnik will have as many people out there to cover the weekend as you can count on a hand. We’ll be watching motorcycles and looking for cats, so feel free to come say hi. We may have some Jalopnik stickers with us.
Oh, and those motorcycles are fast. Take it from someone who held on for dear life on the back of one recently.
There will also be a decent amount of NASCAR on this weekend, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be short-track racing around Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. The Verizon IndyCar Series will be at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, even though that racing series has given into the robot overloads and will lead us all to our impending doom. It’s fine though, watch along.
The Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race from Monza, Italy on Sunday will be broadcast via free live streaming on YouTube. If you’re interested, keep in mind that all of the links on the schedule below go to different stream pages. You’ll need to visit the different links to see each broadcast from the weekend—there’s one for practice, qualifying and the race.
You can also find a bunch of tape-delayed racing coverage on this weekend, like the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIA World Rally Championship, NHRA, FIM Motocross, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and Monster Jam.
If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.
All times ET.
Top Live Events
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
Saturday
5 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
6 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
9:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1
1 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee
Saturday
7 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
8:30 a.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 1
11 a.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1
Sunday
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1
1:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX
2 p.m. — Race on FOX
Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: TM Performance 3 Hours of Monza at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy
Saturday
10:10 a.m. — Pre-qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream
Sunday
3:45 a.m. — Qualifying coverage via YouTube live stream
8:15 a.m. — Race via YouTube live stream
MotoGP World Championship: Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas
Saturday
1:35 p.m. — Moto3 qualifying on beIN
3:10 p.m. — MotoGP qualifying on beIN
4:05 p.m. — Moto2 qualifying on beIN
9:05 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on beIN
Sunday
12 p.m. — Moto3 race on beIN
1:20 p.m. — Moto2 race on beIN
3 p.m. — MotoGP race on beIN
5:15 p.m. — MotoGP race (delayed) on beIN
8:30 p.m. — MotoGP race (delayed) on beIN
MotoAmerica: Championship of Texas at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas
Saturday
5:10 p.m. — Supersport race No. 1 on beIN
6 p.m. — Superbike race No. 1 on beIN
Sunday
4:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 on beIN
6:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN
7:30 p.m. — Superbike race No. 2 (delayed) on beIN
Verizon IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama
Saturday
5:30 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
4 p.m. — Pre-race show on NBC Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — Race on NBC Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on NBC Sports Network
Monster Energy Supercross: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
Saturday
10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2
Sunday
9:30 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1
NHRA: NHRA Springnationals at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas
Sunday
6:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
5 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1
6 p.m. — Same-day coverage on Fox Sports 1
Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Tasmania SuperSprint on CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV
6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV
Sunday
1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Argentina on MAVTV
4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV
12 p.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Sportsman Series at Gainesville Raceway
12 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. —FIM Motocross MXGP from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV
3 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP from the Netherlands on CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — Monster Jam World Finals on Fox Sports 1
5 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Monza, Italy on CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Estero Beach on MAVTV
7 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in Monza, Italy on CBS Sports Network