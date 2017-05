GIF GIF via FIA ERC

European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk may be the guardrail’s biggest fan after one kept his car from flying down a steep hill at the Rally Islas Canarias.



Kasperczyk’s Ford Fiesta R5 pushed out the guardrail just enough for his car to dangle off the road surface and over the wall that supports the road he was on.

Advertisement

Why is he so lucky that the guardrail did its job? Here’s what happened to another competitor on the rally:



Ouch.